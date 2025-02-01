SHAH ALAM: Four officers from the Wangsa Maju branch of the Voluntary Vehicle Inspection Centre (Puspakom) have been summoned to provide statements in connection with an investigation into vehicles allegedly approved by the centre despite failing to meet the required standards.

Puspakom chief executive officer Mahmood Razak Bahman said that all the officers were called up to give statements at the Road Transport Department (JPJ) in Putrajaya, on Monday and today.

He said that two of them were responsible for approving the vehicles, while the other two are responsible for failing the inspections.

“I can confirm that two individuals provided statements to JPJ Putrajaya on Dec 30, 2024, and a third person, is the regional manager for the Central Region at Puspakom, who was only accompanying the two staff members involved.

“The other two individuals were called to provide statements at JPJ Putrajaya today,“ he said during a press conference at Puspakom Shah Alam today.

Mahmood Razak said that Puspakom has not received any summons from JPJ during the ongoing Op Mengejut, which is now in its third day.

He also denied claims that seven vehicles were seized by JPJ within Puspakom premises, saying that only one vehicle was seized at the Puspakom Wangsa Maju branch.

“A total of 104 vehicles seized in Perak were actually outside the Puspakom premises, and they have not yet been inspected,“ he said adding that 43 Puspakom branches were raided on Dec 30, followed by 42 branches the following day, and as of 2pm today, two branches had been inspected, namely in Glenmarie and Seremban.

Commenting further, Mahmood Razak said that he was satisfied with the statements given by the two personnel involved in the investigation.

He also assured that any staff found to be involved in any form of wrongdoing, including corruption, will face strict action.

“For the first offence committed, we will issue a verbal warning, followed by a written warning. If the mistake is severe, we will dismiss the individuals involved,“ he said.

Mahmood Razak said that Puspakom was ready to cooperate with JPJ in efforts to enhance road safety and preserve the integrity of the national transportation system.

He said that they welcome the cooperation between JPJ and the Ministry of Domestic Trade and Cost of Living (KPDN) in inspecting and monitoring both registered workshops and unlicensed workshops suspected of being involved in the rental of commercial vehicle components.

“Puspakom will comply with any new directives issued in line with efforts to address irresponsible behaviour by commercial vehicle owners,“ he said.

On a separate note, Mahmood Razak said that approximately eight per cent of heavy vehicles fail inspections at Puspakom each year out of an average of 2.8 million vehicle inspections conducted.

“On average, about 220,000 heavy vehicles (eight per cent) fail inspections every year. Brakes are among the major and primary issues, followed by the condition of the tyres and the vehicle’s overall system. Regarding tyres, it is not necessarily about retreaded tyres, as when a vehicle is used repeatedly, the tyres will develop their own issues,“ he added.