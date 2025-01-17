KUALA LUMPUR: The former mayor, arrested during Op Ragada, alongside two women and a man on Wednesday and Thursday, is suspected of being involved in approving projects misappropriated by a senior management officer, at a broadcasting station in Sarawak.

Inspector-General of Police Tan Sri Razarudin Husain said that the four individuals are also suspected of receiving illegal proceeds from the embezzlement.

“The former mayor is the top officer of the broadcasting company which approved the projects, and we are still investigating if the suspect took gratification like the other three suspects,” he said when contacted, today.

He said that the former mayor and a former general manager have been released on police bail, while the police will look into extending the remand of the other two individuals, after their remand period ends today.

Yesterday, Bernama reported that police arrested the former mayor and two women, a former general manager and director of a company, and a man, all aged 53 to 71, in Kuching, Sarawak, and seized 32 documents at a company in Kuching, to assist in the investigation into a money laundering case.

Meanwhile, Razarudin said that an officer, along with his wife, child, and another individual arrested on Jan 10, have been released on police bail.

Previously, Razarudin disclosed that police investigations found that the modus operandi involved conducting money laundering activities through dubious financial transactions, and committing offences such as criminal breach of trust, tender fraud, and awarding tenders to oneself or family members.

He said that the investigation papers, involving Section 409 of the Penal Code, Section 403 of the Penal Code, Section 23 of the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission Act, and Section 4(1) of the Prevention of Terrorism Financing and Proceeds of Unlawful Activities Act 2001 (Act 613), are being completed, to be referred to the Attorney-General’s Chambers.