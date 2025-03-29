KANGAR: Perlis police will intensify monitoring at 12 identified accident-prone locations (blackspots) across the state during Op Selamat 24, which runs from today until April 3 in conjunction with the Aidilfitri celebrations.

Perlis police chief Datuk Muhammad Abdul Halim said ensuring road users’ safety remains a priority, particularly for motorcyclists, who are at the highest risk of severe injuries or fatalities in accidents.

“We urge road users to plan their journeys, obey traffic regulations and ensure their vehicles are in good condition before travelling.

“Let us celebrate Aidilfitri with joy and without tragedy,” he told reporters after the launch of the state-level Op Selamat 24, officiated by Menteri Besar Mohd Shukri Ramli at Jalan Kuala Perlis here yesterday.

Meanwhile, Muhammad said the police have also launched Op Lancar, a 15-day operation that began on March 23, aimed at easing traffic congestion, particularly on major roads anticipated to be busy with returning travelers for Aidilfitri.