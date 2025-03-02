Op Selamat: Speeding the main offence in Johor

JOHOR BAHRU: Speeding was the main offence on the police radar during the six-day Op Selamat conducted in Johor in conjunction with the Chinese New Year celebrations.

Johor police chief CP Datuk M. Kumar said a total of 11,645 summonses were issued, with 3,963 of them involving speeding offences, during the operation that started on Jan 28.

He added that this was a decrease compared to the 23,386 summonses issued in last year’s operation.

“The Johor Traffic Investigation and Enforcement Department (JSPT) applied advocacy in addition to enforcement during this operation. As a result, public awareness of traffic regulations has increased,” he said in a statement today, adding that the number of summonses issued decreased by 11,741 compared to last year

Overall, Johor police chalked an impressive achievement by recording fewer accident cases, with 1,169 compared to 1,221 cases during last year’s Op Selamat.

Fatal accident cases also dropped to eight compared to 13 previously.

Kumar said that 40 individuals were also detained for various traffic offences, with 23 of them nabbed under Section 45A (1) of the Road Transport Act 1987 for drink driving and 15 others under Section 42 of the same act for reckless and dangerous driving.

He added that they received 542 ‘Balik Kampung’ (home exodus) reports through the Volunteer Smartphone Patrol (VSP) application, requesting police surveillance of vacant houses against burglary.

According to him, a total of 3,505 visits and patrols were also conducted, resulting in no house-breaking cases being recorded.

Kumar said the success of Op Selamat demonstrated the commitment of Johor police and the noble collaboration with the community in ensuring safety and well-being, in line with the slogan of ‘Police and Society are Inseparable’.