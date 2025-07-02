Op Sky: MACC focuses on completing investigation paper

PUTRAJAYA: The Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) is currently focusing on the completion of the investigation paper on a corruption and money laundering case, linked to Op Sky, which involves a financial consultancy firm.

According to a source, the agency is focusing on finalising the report after recording statements from three celebrities, including a well-known singer, at the MACC headquarters, yesterday. They were called to assist in the ongoing investigation.

The source also refuted media reports that the celebrities entered through the back door, clarifying that they arrived via the main entrance to provide their statements.

“As of now, the MACC has gathered the necessary information from them, and the priority is to complete the investigation.

“They arrived at 9.30 am yesterday and concluded their statements around 2.30 pm. At this time, no new arrests have been made,“ the source said.

Yesterday, MACC chief commissioner, Tan Sri Azam Baki, confirmed that three celebrities were present at the agency’s headquarters, to provide statements and assist with various aspects of the investigation.

Previously, he reportedly said that investigations found that celebrities and artistes had received payments, of up to RM400,000 over one to two years, as ambassadors of the company for promotional purposes.

MACC has uncovered corruption and money laundering activities, involving a financial consultancy firm and bank officers from multiple financial institutions, as part of Op Sky.

The MACC’s Anti-Money Laundering Division, in collaboration with Bank Negara Malaysia (BNM), carried out raids across 24 locations, including residences and offices, around the Klang Valley last Monday, resulting in the arrest of 12 individuals.

To date, a total of 27 individuals have been arrested, including 18 bank officers, eight employees of the financial consultancy firm, and one member of the public. All have been released on MACC bail.

During the operation, MACC seized approximately 4,000 documents and froze 98 bank accounts, which collectively held over RM17 million.