Operations manager fined RM40,000 for using forged document

KUALA LUMPUR: An operations manager of a construction company was fined RM40,000 by the Sessions Court here today after he pleaded guilty to two counts of using false documents in a foreign worker quota application two years ago.

Judge Rosli Ahmad imposed the sentence on Ang Bak Pei, 46, and ordered him to serve five months’ imprisonment if he fails to pay the fine.

Ang was charged with using a forged document, specifically the Contract for the Provision of Cleaning Services, between his company, Star Domain Resources Sdn Bhd, and the Joint Management Body of Monash University Sunway Campus Malaysia. This document was submitted as part of the foreign worker quota application.

He was also charged with using the same document between Star Domain Resources Sdn Bhd and the Joint Management Body of OSK Trustees Berhad at Axis Business Park, knowing that it was counterfeit.

Both offences were committed at the Ministry of Human Resources, Complex D, Federal Government Administrative Centre, Putrajaya, on July 14, 2022.

The charges were filed under Section 471 of the Penal Code and are punishable under Section 465, which carries a maximum penalty of two years’ imprisonment, a fine, or both.

According to the facts of the case the accused, as the operations manager of Star Domain Resources Sdn Bhd, submitted an eQuota application to the Department of Labour (JTK) Peninsular Malaysia, for conditional employment approval for foreign workers from Bangladesh between 2022 and 2023.

The company sought a foreign worker quota of 980, which was approved on July 26, 2022. However, it was discovered that the accused submitted two forged cleaning service contracts as part of the application.

The prosecution was led by Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) officer Fatin Farhana Ismail, while the accused was represented by lawyer Wan Shahrizal Wan Ladin.