KUALA LUMPUR: The Opposition’s failure to vote for the Constitution (Amendment) Bill 2025 at Dewan Rakyat today shows their disinterest in supporting efforts to strengthen the Parliament as an independent institution.

Communications Minister Fahmi Fadzil expressed his disappointed at the actions of the 57 Opposition MPs who abstained from voting to pass the bill.

“We should look at the positions of the Speakers of the Dewan Rakyat and Dewan Negara in the Parliamentary Service Council as the right move to strengthen Parliament itself. This effort should be welcomed by the Opposition.

“But we see them failing, not only when we hear their debates veering so far off from what was tabled but their own attitude of not wanting to help in the process to ensure an independent Parliament,” he said at a media conference at the Parliament building.

The bill was passed by 148 MPs during the second and third reading, with 17 MPs absent and 57 abstaining.

Meanwhile, Fahmi, who is also MADANI Government spokesman, conveyed his appreciation to the 148 MPs who supported and helped to pass the bill.

He described it as a historic moment as the MADANI Government had restored the process to democratise the institution of Parliament.

“I, on behalf of the government, would like to state my appreciation to the 148 MPs who voted to amend the Constitution, enabling the Speakers of the Dewan Rakyat and Dewan Negara to join the Parliamentary Services Council that will be set up, Insya-Allah.

“So, substantively, we managed to bring a more meaningful bill for the Parliament in Malaysia,” he added.

ALSO READ: Dewan Rakyat passes Constitution (Amendment) Bill 2025