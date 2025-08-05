PETALING JAYA: Police have expressed confidence that Pamela Ling is still alive and remains within the country.

Kuala Lumpur police chief Datuk Rusdi Mohd Isa said there is no evidence of her leaving the country, New Straits Times reported.

“There are cases of people who have been missing for a long time but are still alive.

“There are also cases of people who went missing for a short while and are already dead.

“I am confident that she is still here (alive),“ he told the press conference today.

Citing her immigration records, Rusdi said the last time she went out of the country was to Singapore in January.

“Since then, there have been no indications that she has left Malaysia through any legitimate channels.

“At this point, there is no evidence to suggest she has departed the country. Based on the Immigration Department records, we believe she is still in Malaysia,“ he was quoted as saying.

On April 9, Ling, 42, was reported missing while travelling in an e-hailing vehicle to the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) headquarters in Putrajaya as part of an investigation under the MACC Act 2009 and the Anti-Money Laundering, Anti-Terrorism Financing, and Proceeds of Unlawful Activities Act.

Her lawyer lodged a missing person report the same day.

