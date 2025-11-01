Ops Hawk: Pahang cops nab 447 drug offenders

KUANTAN: Police have arrested 447 individuals, including 27 foreign nationals, for various drug-related offences during a three-day operation in Pahang since Jan 8, said state police chief Datuk Seri Yahaya Othman.

He said those arrested, aged between 18 and 60, were detained during Ops Hawk mounted by the Pahang Narcotics Crime Investigation Department.

“A total of 240 raids and 525 inspections were carried out in the operation involving residential premises, vehicles and individuals.

“All those arrested have been investigated under the Dangerous Drugs Act 1952, with 61 arrests related to drug trafficking, 113 for possession, and 273 due to their urine screening tests,“ he said in a statement today.

He said police have also detained three individuals under the Dangerous Drugs (Special Preventive Measures) Act 1985.

According to Yahaya, police also seized 202.54 g of syabu, 146.05 g of heroin, 4.64 g of cannabis, 48.14 g of yaba pills, 40.50 kg of ketum leaves, and 90.20 litres of ketum water, all estimated to be worth RM40,440.

He added two cars and six motorcycles valued at RM67,953 were also confiscated.