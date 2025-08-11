Orang Asli land rights and Act 134 amendments discussed at MaPOA meeting

KUALA LUMPUR: Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Dr Ahmad Zahid Hamidi stated that land and settlement concerns affecting the Orang Asli community were central topics at the Special Meeting of the Orang Asli Consultative Council (MaPOA).

Ahmad Zahid, who also serves as Minister of Rural and Regional Development, emphasised that the meeting was pivotal in preparing amendments to the Aboriginal Peoples Act 1954 (Act 134), which has remained largely unchanged for seven decades.

He noted that improving education access, essential infrastructure, and economic prospects for the Orang Asli remains a priority for the Ministry of Rural and Regional Development (KKDW) and the Department of Orang Asli Development (Jakoa).

“The amendment of Act 134 is a chance for us to rewrite the development narrative for the Orang Asli community to ensure they remain resilient, competitive, and capable of achieving greater success in the future,” he said in a statement.

The meeting, held at Parliament House, was attended by the Deputy Minister of KKDW and key stakeholders.

Ahmad Zahid reiterated the government’s commitment to legal reforms that enhance Orang Asli rights and improve their socioeconomic conditions.

He added that the discussions also set the stage for upcoming talks on Orang Asli land issues at the National Land Council (MTN), chaired by Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim.

“I believe land rights are not merely about physical ownership. They represent dignity, the continuity of heritage, and a key to the socioeconomic advancement of this community,” he said.

He stressed the need for federal-state collaboration, as land matters fall under state jurisdiction, to ensure amendments align with policies and state authority.

To date, over 1,000 engagement sessions have been held with Tok Batin, state governments, academics, and NGOs to gather input on the proposed changes. - Bernama