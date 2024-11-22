Orang Asli man found drowned in Sungai Tumboh

IPOH: An Orang Asli man, reported missing since yesterday evening after going fishing, has been found drowned in Sungai Tumboh, Kampung Gajah, near here today.

Perak Fire and Rescue Department (JBPM) assistant director of operations Sabarodzi Nor Ahmad said the body of 42-year-old Iswandi Isa was found at about 7.20 pm, about three kilometres (km) from the scene.

“The fully-clothed body was found by the Underwater Rescue Unit (PPDA) and it is believed to have been caught among plants growing along the riverbank,” he said when contacted today.

Earlier, the victim, who is believed to have gone out fishing in the river, did not return home and his wife lodged a report early this morning (1.05 am).

Following that, the Perak JBPM was dispatched to the scene to carry out a search operation, involving 16 personnel from the Seri Iskandar and Kampung Gajah Fire and Rescue Stations as well as the police and residents.

Sabarodzi said the victim’s body had been handed over to the police.

Meanwhile, a Form Two student from Kota Bharu was found drowned after he slipped and fell into a canal while swimming with two friends at Kampung Padang Enggang today.

The body of 14-year-old Muhamad Faris Mohd Nor was found at the bottom of the eight-metre-deep canal.

Kota Darulnaim Fire and Rescue Station Operation commander Ramli Abdullah said they received an emergency call at 5.15 pm and reached the scene six minutes later.

“The search operation involved the PPDA team and the victim’s body was found at the bottom of the canal at 6.30 pm,” he told reporters at the scene, adding that the body had been sent to the Forensic Unit of the Raja Perempuan Zainab II Hospital for an autopsy.