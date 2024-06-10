PETALING JAYA: The organisers for the 2024 Pan Asia International Run held in Kota Tinggi, Johor, where three men were arrested on Saturday (Oct 5), were found to not have applied for a permit, said the Pengerang Municipal Council (MPP).

In a statement from the council on Facebook, it said that the event organisers did not obtain any approval nor inform the council about the run.

The council said that they would take action under the Local Government Act 1975 and other applicable bylaws.

ALSO READ: Three men arrested over obscene behaviour at international run event

“The Pengerang Municipal Council will also not allow or grant exemptions for any event hosting parties who fail to respect the sensitivities of Islam within the council’s jurisdiction,” the statement said.

Earlier in the day, three men, including two foreigners were arrested for allegedly engaging in lewd or obscene behaviour during the run.

The police found in their preliminary investigation that the trio’s, aged between 39 and 70 years old, actions were not linked to the event or its organisers.

ALSO READ: Avoid holding events that could spark controversy - Mohd Na’im

They tested negative for drugs and did not possess prior criminal records.

The police also seized several items which include a red sari, three pieces of silver-coloured cardboard and a silver imitation spear, believed to be a part of the mens’ costumes in the event.

It was also reported that the men were allegedly promoting lesbian, gay, bisexual and transgender (LGBT) culture.