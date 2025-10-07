Over 100 fire officers trained to lead EV fire response nationwide

PUTRAJAYA: More than 100 officers from the Fire and Rescue Department have undergone special training to strengthen preparedness in handling electric vehicle fire incidents nationwide.

Director-General Datuk Seri Nor Hisham Mohammad said the trained officers will serve as master trainers deployed to each state to teach effective EV fire management methods.

He said JBPM has issued guidelines on proper methods for extinguishing EV fires at charging stations or in open areas.

“For this operation, we have trained over 100 officers who are regarded as master trainers,“ he told reporters after the official working visit of Melaka Yang Dipertua Negeri Tun Dr Mohd Ali Mohd Rustam.

“When they go to the fire stations, they will train our officers at the state and station levels.”

Nor Hisham said all fire stations have been equipped with specialised tools such as fire blankets, some contributed by private companies and EV manufacturers.

He said JBPM is drafting guidelines for the safe disposal and replacement of EV batteries.

“JBPM, together with international partners, is working to develop standard guidelines to address issues related to battery replacement,“ he said.

Deputy Minister of Housing and Local Government Datuk Aiman Athirah Sabu said JBPM recorded 27 fires involving EVs and hybrid vehicles from 2023 until last July.

She said this averages 10 cases annually nationwide.

Aiman Athirah said although EV use reduces fossil fuel dependence and is more environmentally friendly, such vehicles remain at high fire risk.

Nor Hisham also said Mohd Ali had called for strategic cooperation with Universiti Teknikal Malaysia Melaka in battery technology research.

“Mohd Ali made a special request for JBPM to conduct fire safety education programmes for tahfiz schools in Melaka,“ he said. – Bernama