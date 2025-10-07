Airport serving LA left without air traffic control in US shutdown

LOS ANGELES: A busy California airport had no air traffic controllers on Monday evening, the state’s governor said, as the effects of a US government shutdown rippled across the country.

Hollywood Burbank Airport, which connects Los Angeles to the rest of the country, was set to be without qualified staff in the control tower for around six hours, Governor Gavin Newsom said.

“Thanks @realDonaldTrump!” wrote Newsom on X. “Burbank Airport has ZERO air traffic controllers from 4.15pm to 10pm today because of YOUR government shutdown.”

The Federal Aviation Authority (FAA), which regulates flying in the US, said departures to the airport were delayed by around two-and-a-half hours.

“BUR TOWER ATC ZERO. RATE REDUCED DUE TO STAFFING,“ it said in an advisory.

Broadcaster ABC7 said its reporters had spoken to people at the airport who confirmed the tower would be unstaffed.

The staff said duties at Burbank would be handled by a team in San Diego, which would speak to pilots coming in and going out of the airport.

In a statement to AFP, a spokesman for the airport said “operations are continuing.”

“We are advising passengers to check with their airline – before arriving at the airport – for updates on possible delays or cancellations,“ the statement said.

The development comes as a nationwide government shutdown enters its second week, with Donald Trump’s Republican Party at odds with Democrats over how to pay for many of the US government’s functions.

Most federal workers have been placed on enforced leave, and are not being paid during the shutdown.

But those doing jobs considered essential, like air traffic controllers, are expected to continue to work, albeit without pay.

Political commentators have said it is only a matter of time before this system – effectively one of good will – breaks, and staff begin to call in sick while they are not being paid.

Democrats are refusing to provide the votes the ruling Republicans need to reopen federal departments, unless an agreement is reached on extending expiring “Obamacare” health care subsidies and reversing some cuts to health programmes passed as part of Trump’s signature “One Big Beautiful Bill.”

The nonpartisan Congressional Budget Office estimated the bill, which was signed into law on July 4, would strip 11 million Americans of health care coverage, mainly through cuts to the Medicaid programme for low-income families.

That figure would be in addition to the four million Americans whom Democrats say will lose health care next year if the health insurance subsidies are not extended – while another 24 million Americans will see their premiums double.

Republicans argue the expiring health care subsidies have nothing to do with keeping the government open and can be dealt with separately before the end of the year. – AFP