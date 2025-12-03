GEORGE TOWN: The Penang government will acquire more than 100 lots of land for the implementation of the Mutiara Line Light Rail Transit (LRT) project with physical works to start in the third quarter of this year.

Chief Minister Chow Kon Yeow said the proposal to acquire the land was approved by the State Legislative Council (MMK) meeting, following which, it will be sent for gazette before notices are issued to the affected landowners.

“The Land and Mines Department has proposed that the land along the LRT line in the North East and South West districts be acquired, involving more than 100 lots, which comprise private and state government land owned by the Penang City Council, Penang Development Corporation (PDC) and the Penang Islamic Religious Council.

“Notice for the acquisition process will be issued after all the details of the land lots are finalised by the relevant authorities, then the hearing process for the landowners is expected to take at least three months,“ he told a press conference at the Komtar building here today.

He said the approval was part of an important step to ensure that the Mutiara Line LRT project could be implemented according to plan and run smoothly as scheduled.

On the progress of the LRT project, Chow said that a value management workshop was being held by the Ministry of Economy, MRT Corporation (MRTC) and the SRS Consortium to finalise its design and cost.

Asked about the redevelopment of the Tapak Festa, he said it would be a transit-oriented development.

“MRTC has presented a method for the development which took into account the Prime Minister’s (Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim) views that part of the Tapak Pesta site be retained as it is a state heritage,” he said.

The Mutiara Line LRT project covers a 29.5-kilometre (km) line, comprising 21 stations at strategic locations, including a provisional station on Penang South Reclamation Island-A (PSR-A).

The Mutiara Line LRT, expected to be operational in 2031, also sees the extension of the terminus station from KOMTAR to Penang Sentral and improves connectivity for residents on both sides of the Penang Strait.