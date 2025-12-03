Atletico's Correa banned for five matches after ref outburst

MADRID: Atletico Madrid striker Angel Correa was banned for five matches on Wednesday after insulting the referee during his team's La Liga defeat by Getafe.

The forward was sent off for a high tackle and then abused referee Guillermo Cuadra Fernandez, with Atletico going on to lose 2-1 in the derby clash on Sunday.

Correa will miss one game for his dismissal and four more for what he said to the official afterwards.

The Spanish football federation's disciplinary committee said Atletico's attempted mitigation of Correa’s behaviour, including that the player was “extremely nervous” and under high pressure “can never justify the series of severe expressions directed at the referee”.

Correa apologised for his behaviour after the game with a post on social media platform X.

“I have total respect for the referees and this reaction is not typical of me,“ he wrote.

“I was very angry for leaving the team with ten men at such a delicate moment and I reacted in the worst way. I hope he accepts my most sincere apologies.”

Atletico were leading when Correa was dismissed in the 88th minute but defeat left them third, one point behind Real Madrid and Barcelona.

Correa will miss the second leg of his team's Copa del Rey semi-final against Barca, as well as league matches against Hansi Flick's side, Espanyol, Sevilla and Valladolid.