Over 100 ministers and MPs join Ukhuwah Madani programme in Port Dickson

PORT DICKSON: Over 100 Unity government leaders, including Cabinet ministers and Members of Parliament, took part in a community gotong-royong today as part of the MADANI Government Ukhuwah Leadership programme. The event, held in the district, aimed to strengthen ties between leaders and the public in a relaxed and inclusive setting.

Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Dr Ahmad Zahid Hamidi and Communications Minister Datuk Fahmi Fadzil were among the leaders who arrived at Kampung Sawah early in the morning.

They were briefed by the village head before engaging in the Sejahtera Komuniti MADANI event.

Other notable attendees included Health Minister Datuk Seri Dr Dzulkefly Ahmad, Women, Family and Community Development Minister Datuk Seri Nancy Shukri, and Domestic Trade and Cost of Living Minister Datuk Armizan Mohd Ali.

Later, Home Minister Datuk Seri Saifuddin Nasution Ismail, Works Minister Datuk Seri Alexander Nanta Linggi, and Human Resources Minister Steven Sim joined the programme at Kampung Teluk Pelandok Fishermen’s Jetty. They participated in painting activities and interacted with residents.

Negeri Sembilan Menteri Besar Datuk Seri Aminuddin Harun also attended, spending nearly 30 minutes at the jetty. Saifuddin described the programme as a meaningful way to connect with the community and understand their economic potential.

The event also featured free distribution of 3,000 fresh chickens to residents, Rahmah sales booths, and a kenduri rakyat. A group of 37 MPs later visited the Army Basic Training Centre (PUSASDA) mosque for a painting activity, joined by Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Fadillah Yusof and Selangor Menteri Besar Datuk Seri Amirudin Shari.

Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim and Cabinet members also attended the kenduri rakyat at Dataran Kampung Pachitan later today, concluding the programme. - Bernama