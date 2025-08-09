Over 1,000 accident blackspots identified nationwide for safety upgrades

TUMPAT: More than 1,000 high-risk accident blackspots have been identified nationwide, according to Works Minister Datuk Seri Alexander Nanta Linggi.

The Public Works Department (JKR) conducted a thorough review of federal roads with sharp bends, structural damage, and inadequate lighting.

“We have identified more than 1,000 accident blackspots nationwide,” said Nanta.

He noted that these locations face multiple issues, including poor nighttime visibility requiring proper lighting solutions.

Over 300 solar lights have already been installed along the East-West Highway (RTB) to improve safety.

Additional solar lights will be placed at identified accident-prone areas and sharp bends soon.

Nanta shared these updates after launching the Sri Tanjong 1 ferry at the JKR Pengkalan Kubor Ferry terminal.

The event was attended by Narathiwat Deputy Governor Amirut Bua-On and Kelantan JKR director Nik Soh Yaacoub.

The ministry has requested extra funding to speed up solar light installations for enhanced road safety.

Regarding the new ferry, Nanta emphasised its role beyond transportation, calling it a vital link between Malaysia and Thailand.

“It facilitates movement, strengthens trade, and nurtures cultural ties and kinship,” he said.

The previous Sri Tanjong ferry served reliably for 34 years before being replaced.

The new Sri Tanjong 1 ferry, costing RM7.90 million, can carry 58 passengers, six crew members, and eight light vehicles or a 44-seater bus.

Nanta highlighted the ferry’s upgraded capacity for both passengers and heavy vehicles.

“It will support safer cross-border mobility and boost local economic growth,” he added.

He also proposed preserving the old ferry as a historical monument for future generations. - Bernama