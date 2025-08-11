Over 1,000 illegal immigrants detained in Kelantan since January

GUA MUSANG: A total of 1,103 illegal immigrants were detained by the Kelantan Immigration Department (JIM) in 315 enforcement operations conducted from January until yesterday.

Kelantan JIM director Mohamed Yusoff Khan Mohd Hassan said the arrests followed inspections of 2,358 foreigners, along with the detention of 50 employers during the operations.

“Through a joint operation with the Road Transport Department (JPJ) at 11.30 pm last night, we detained 37 immigrants, comprising 27 men and 10 women.

“All detainees were aged between 16 and 58, consisting of 14 Indonesians, 11 Bangladeshis, four Sri Lankans, three Pakistanis, two Thais, two Indians, and one Myanmar national,” he told reporters at the JPJ Enforcement Station in Mentara here last night.

He said the offences detected included staying in the country without valid passes or permits, overstaying, and possessing fake travel documents.

All detainees will be investigated under Section 6(1)(c), Section 56(1)(1), and Section 15(1)(c) of the Immigration Act 1959/63.

“Surveillance was conducted over the past three weeks after we identified the modus operandi of repeat offenders using bus services to evade authorities.

“We thank JPJ for their assistance in ensuring smooth inspections,” he said. - Bernama