Child suspected of killing kittens in Ampang apartment

A disturbing incident of alleged animal cruelty has come to light at the Pangsapuri Seri Nilam apartment complex in Ampang, where a child is suspected of killing a litter of newborn kittens with a knife.

The incident was brought to public attention through a social media post by animal activist Shima Aris, detailing how the kittens were reportedly taken from their mother’s cage by a child residing on the fifth floor of Block D.

The kittens’ bodies were later discovered on the fourth floor of the same building, bearing signs of having been killed with a knife.

The news has sparked a wave of anger and concern among residents, who claim this is not the first instance of animal abuse in the area.

The incident has also prompted a strong reaction on social media, with many expressing shock at the heartless act and tagging the Department of Veterinary Services (DVS) to demand swift action.

In response, some social media users have taken to sharing instructions on how to file complaints via the MyAnimalWelfare portal. Others have raised concerns about the child’s behaviour, warning that such acts of cruelty could be a sign of deeper psychological issues that require immediate intervention.

Earlier, Ampang Jaya district police chief ACP Azam Ismail confirmed that four police reports were lodged in connection with the incident.

While officers were sent to the scene, the case has been handed over to the Hulu Langat Veterinary Services Department (JPV), as it falls under their purview, and no formal investigation papers have been opened by the police.