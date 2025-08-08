Over 12,000 violence cases against women reported this year based on government data

JOHOR BAHRU: More than 12,000 reports of violence against women were received through the Talian Kasih 15999 hotline as of July this year, underscoring the need for firm action and stronger support mechanisms to protect victims, the Women, Family and Community Development Ministry (KPWKM) stated today.

The ministry said the figure highlighted the urgency of addressing gender-based violence through coordinated measures, in line with the National Women’s Policy 2025–2030.

During an event, the ministry outlined several government initiatives to combat violence against women, including the National Action Plan on Women, Peace and Security (WPS), the enforcement of the Anti-Sexual Harassment Act 2022 (Act 840), and the establishment of the Anti-Sexual Harassment Tribunal (TAGS).

Deputy Women, Family, and Community Development Minister Datuk Seri Dr. Noraini Ahmad said these initiatives were aimed to strengthen women’s role as leaders, protectors, and agents of national transformation.

She was speaking at the “Inspirasi Wanita: Secure. Lead. Transform” programme today. Also present were Women’s Development Department (JPW) director-general Hanani Sapit and senior officials from the ministry and its agencies.

“Women who feel secure will be more confident to lead. Women who lead will shape a future that is safer, fairer, and more just,” she said.

She said such efforts reflected the MADANI government’s commitment to protecting women from abuse and empowering them to participate fully in the nation’s economic, social, digital, and security sectors.

The programme, organised by the ministry through JPW, brought together women from the public sector, private industry, and civil society to foster leadership potential and promote safety and well-being in line with the National Women’s Policy and Women’s Development Action Plan 2025–2030.