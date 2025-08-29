Over 1,300 on death row as of 2023

PETALING JAYA: A total of 1,314 inmates were on death row nationwide as of Dec 31, 2023, the Home Ministry revealed in a written reply to Parliament.

Of the figure, 829 were Malaysians and 485 non-citizens. The majority were men at 1,192, while women accounted for 122.

“By age, 64 inmates were aged under 30, 406 below 40, 496 below 50, 265 below 60 and 83 above 60.

“Kajang Prison housed the highest number with 236 inmates, followed by Simpang Renggam with 139, Tapah with 124, Pokok Sena with 101 and Kluang with 99.

“The remaining 615 were held in 19 other prisons nationwide,” it added.

The ministry said most inmates were convicted under Section 39B of the Dangerous Drugs Act, accounting for 863 cases, followed by 422 convicted of murder under Section 302 of the Penal Code. Others were sentenced for gang robbery, firearms offences, kidnapping and crimes against the Yang di-Pertuan Agong.

The disclosure comes after Parliament approved the Abolition of Mandatory Death Penalty Bill in April 2023, giving judges discretion in sentencing instead of imposing capital punishment by default.

Under the amendments passed, alternatives to the death penalty include whipping and imprisonment of between 30 and 40 years.