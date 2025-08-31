Chelsea sign Alejandro Garnacho from Manchester United for £40 million

CHELSEA have completed the signing of Manchester United winger Alejandro Garnacho for a reported fee of £40 million.

The twenty one year old Argentine international has signed a seven year contract with the world champions after falling out of favour at Old Trafford.

Garnacho attended Stamford Bridge on Saturday to watch his new club defeat Fulham 2-0 and move top of the Premier League table.

“It’s an incredible moment for my family and I to join this great club,“ Garnacho said.

“I watched the Club World Cup and to join the world champions is special - we’re the best team in the world.”

The winger scored twenty six goals in one hundred and forty four appearances for Manchester United, including in their 2024 FA Cup final victory over Manchester City.

He had been excluded from first team training this season alongside teammates Antony and Jadon Sancho under manager Ruben Amorim.

Garnacho’s arrival brings Chelsea’s total spending this transfer window to over £250 million.

The Blues have also added Joao Pedro, Liam Delap, Estevao and Jamie Gittens to their attacking options this summer.

A hamstring injury to Delap against Fulham may now prevent Nicolas Jackson’s proposed loan move to Bayern Munich.

Chelsea have reportedly ordered Jackson to return to London with Pedro their only fit centre forward option.

“When you have two strikers, it’s enough,“ manager Enzo Maresca said after suggesting Delap could miss six to eight weeks. – AFP