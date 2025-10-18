Over 13,000 animals vaccinated in Malaysia to prevent rabies spread

KOTA BHARU: A total of 13,612 animals nationwide have been vaccinated throughout this year up to September in an ongoing effort to prevent the spread of rabies.

Senior director of the Disease Control and Veterinary Biosecurity Division of the Department of Veterinary Services Dr Aida Muhid said this includes 5,965 in buffer zones such as those in Kelantan, Kedah, Perlis and northern Perak.

Buffer zones play a crucial role because these states share borders with other countries which still report active rabies cases.

Peninsular Malaysia, Sabah and Labuan remain free of rabies, but monitoring and vaccination efforts continue to be intensified to prevent transmission from high-risk areas.

Dr Aida said Kelantan was chosen as the host for this year’s event due to its position as a frontline state.

Public awareness in buffer zone areas is crucial to ensure the rabies virus does not cross Malaysia’s borders.

Rabies now not only infects dogs but also cats and livestock such as goats, based on data from Sarawak showing that nearly 50% of positive cases came from animals other than dogs.

This highlights the need for all pet owners to take responsibility by ensuring their animals are vaccinated and not allowed to roam freely without supervision.

Between January and October this year, 46 rabies cases in animals were recorded in Sarawak, bringing the cumulative total since the outbreak was first detected in the state in 2017 to 1,161 cases.

Dr Aida advised owners to keep their pet dogs within their home compounds and to use leashes and muzzles when taking them out to prevent bites or attacks on humans and other animals.

If bitten, do not panic but wash the wound under running water and soap for 15 minutes, then seek immediate treatment at a health clinic.

Rabies is entirely preventable through vaccination and prompt action after being bitten by a high-risk animal. – Bernama