KOTA BHARU: Nearly 27 villages, including a town, located within a five-kilometre radius near Sungai Golok in the districts of Pasir Mas, Tanah Merah, and Jeli, are expected to experience flooding from Monday to Wednesday next week.

The Department of Irrigation and Drainage (DID) issued this warning following the continuous rainfall alert from the Malaysian Meteorological Department yesterday.

The statement highlighted the villages that could be affected by flooding along Sungai Golok in Rantau Panjang, Pasir Mas, included Kampung Tersang, Kampung Lanchang, Kampung Gual To’Deh, Kampung Mak Ribi Jeram Perdah, Kampung Padang Licin, Kampung Bendang Perol, Kampung Jejawi, Kampung Siram, Kampung Banggol Kong, Kampung Bukit Lata, Kampung Gelang Mas, and Kampung Tersang.

Additionally, Kampung Lanchang, Kampung Padang Kijang, Kampung Kelawar, Kampung Tasik Cina, Pekan Rantau Panjang, Kampung Lubok Gong, Kampung Gual Dalam, Kampung Tok Deh, Kampung Tok Rusa, and Kampung Telaga Mas are also at risk.

Fooding is also expected along Sungai Golok in Tanah Merah, affecting Kampung Jenob, Kampung Nibong, Kampung Renab, and Kampung Air Bujing.

Sungai Golok in Jeli also affects Kampung Ayer Lanas.

DID also informed that the predicted flooding could occur earlier or later than expected.

The warning was issued to allow all residents, particularly those in the areas expected to be affected by the flood, to take precautionary measures and follow the instructions of the authorities.