Number of flood evacuees in Pahang and Johor remain at 47

KUALA LUMPUR: The number of flood victims in Johor and Pahang remains unchanged at 47 as of 8 am today, housed in two temporary relief centres (PPS).

In JOHOR, the number of victims stands at 36 from 11 families, who are still taking shelter at the PPS in Balai Raya Kampung Batu Badak, Segamat district.

Johor State Disaster Management Committee (JPBN) chairman Tan Sri Dr Azmi Rohani said today that the water level at the Sungai Muar station in Buloh Kasap, Segamat, has exceeded the warning level, recording a reading of 8.80 metres. Meanwhile, Sungai Paya Dato in Mersing (1.45 metres) and Sungai Muar at Jeti Kampung Tekam in Segamat (3.30 metres) are at the alert level.

According to him, the weather across nine districts in Johor is forecast to be clear, except for Mersing, which is expected to be cloudy this morning.

In PAHANG, the number of flood victims remains at 11 people from four families in the Maran district, who are housed at the Balairaya Kampung Baru Pertanian.

Meanwhile, checks on the Public Info Banjir portal by the Department of Irrigation and Drainage showed that only one major river in Pahang, Sungai Pahang at Lubuk Paku, Maran, has exceeded the warning level, with a reading of 18.57 metres.