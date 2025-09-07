Over 200 dishes recognised as Malaysian national heritage by MOTAC

KOTA BHARU: Malaysia has officially recognised 213 traditional dishes as national heritage under the National Heritage Act 2005.

Tourism, Arts and Culture Ministry secretary-general Datuk Shaharuddin Abu Sohot confirmed the recognition includes Kelantan specialties like Nasi Kerabu, Kuih Jala Emas, budu, akok, and solok lada.

The ministry provides financial assistance through Cultural Sector and Tourism Sector Support Grants to NGOs and corporations for heritage preservation.

Shaharuddin stated the Citarasa Warisan @ Pantai Timur Festival represents a key initiative to promote and sustain heritage food traditions.

This festival specifically highlights nearly extinct heritage dishes including Itik Solor, Kerabu Beko, Nasi 100, Ros Lidah, and Apam Bakar.

The event was officially opened by the Sultanah of Kelantan, Sultanah Nur Diana Petra, at the Sultan Muhammad IV Stadium compound.

Shaharuddin emphasised the festival benefits both visitors and local economies by increasing trader income and supporting the heritage food industry.

This year’s festival showcases over 150 heritage dishes from all 10 districts of Kelantan through collaboration with the Kelantan Women’s Association and Malaysian Craft Council.

Such programmes effectively introduce Kelantan’s heritage dishes to wider audiences while generating economic returns for local communities. – Bernama