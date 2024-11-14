Over 200 foreign children, guardians at Baitul Mahabbah, Dewan Rakyat told

KUALA LUMPUR: A total of 209 foreign children and their guardians have been placed at Baitul Mahabbah as of Sept 30, the Dewan Rakyat was told today.

Deputy Home Minister Datuk Seri Dr Shamsul Anuar Nasarah said their placement at the institution is temporary until the process of repatriation to their home countries is completed.

“Baitul Mahabbah is an initiative introduced in 2023, and to date, five Baitul Mahabbah facilities are operational nationwide, with another set to open in Johor soon.

“This programme enables the transfer of detained children from immigration depots to a different premise outside the depot for children aged 10 and below, along with their mothers or guardians,” he said.

He said this in replying to a question by Lim Lip Eng (PH-Kepong) on whether community-based programmes are being considered as alternatives to the detention of underage children for immigration offences and if similar programmes could be explored for prisoners who have served two-thirds of their sentences.

Shamsul Anuar said that Baitul Mahabbah provides a more conducive environment for child detainees to ensure better physical, mental, and emotional development.

He added that engagement sessions with local and international NGOs are ongoing to explore various initiatives for child detention through community-based programmes.

He further noted that Section 96(1) of the Child Act 2001 (Act 611) states that children under the age of 14 cannot be sentenced to imprisonment for any offence.

“Hence, foreign children under 14 years old will be placed in immigration depots while awaiting the repatriation process to their home countries. Meanwhile, foreign children aged 14 and above who are convicted of immigration offences will be detained in prison before being handed over to the Immigration Department for repatriation purposes,” he said.