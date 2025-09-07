Over 2,000 Paya Rumput residents celebrate National Day and Malaysia Day

MELAKA: Over 2,000 residents participated in the Paya Rumput state constituency’s 2025 National Day and Malaysia Day celebrations at Hang Jebat Stadium in Krubong.

Paya Rumput assemblyman Datuk Rais Yasin stated that the inaugural programme aimed to enliven the national month celebrations with multiracial participation across various age groups.

He emphasised that the event demonstrated the strong spirit of unity among Paya Rumput constituents who actively supported this year’s celebrations.

The objectives included ensuring the spirit of patriotism continues to burn brightly while instilling gratitude and pride in being Malaysian.

Datuk Rais Yasin confirmed plans to continue holding similar celebrations in subsequent years to maintain community engagement.

Among the various activities, 1,300 people participated in the Family Fun Run while 140 contestants joined the checkers competition.

Twenty-four teams competed in the traditional “konda kondi” game, showcasing cultural heritage and community bonding.

An additional 350 participants joined fancy costume and colouring competitions alongside a patriotic song singing contest.

Lucky visitors had the opportunity to win attractive prizes including a motorcycle and various electrical items.

The first 500 arrivals for the Family Fun Run received free commemorative T-shirts as appreciation for their early participation.

The event received collaborative support from multiple government departments including the Information Department and Youth and Sports Department.

The Community Development Department and Department of National Unity and National Integration also contributed to the successful organisation.

This celebration highlighted how local constituencies can effectively promote national unity through engaging community activities. – Bernama