Over 2,000 retailers, wholesalers appointed to ensure essential supplies during monsoon - KPDN

RAUB: The Ministry of Domestic Trade and Cost of Living (KPDN) has appointed 1,369 selected district retailers (DDR) and 635 selected district wholesalers (DDW) nationwide in preparation for the Northeast Monsoon.

Its Minister Datuk Armizan Mohd Ali said that this initiative is part of KPDN’s contingency plans for the monsoon season, which began on Nov 5 and is expected to continue until March next year. The goal is to ensure that essential supplies remain available, easily accessible, and sold at regulated prices.

According to him, the appointed DDR and DDW premises in each district will serve as mini-stock holders, ensuring the distribution of basic necessities, and identifying items required by disaster victims, to prevent supply shortages.

“KPDN takes seriously MetMalaysia’s forecast of five to seven heavy rain episodes and multiple disaster incidents, expected from this month to March next year, which will impact most states.

“Therefore, we took a proactive step by appointing these retailers and wholesalers as early as September, so that they could adequately prepare. This is based on our previous experiences,” he added.

He said this to the media after attending the state Rahmah MADANI Sales at Pekan Sehari Dong, today. Also present was the state Communications and Multimedia, Youth, Sports, and Non-Government Committee chairman Fadzli Mohamad Kamal.

Armizan further explained that this time, KPDN has appointed additional DDR and DDW, particularly in flood-prone areas in states like Pahang, Kelantan, and Terengganu, where flooding typically affects multiple districts.

“KPDN has identified areas which frequently experience floods, affecting not just one district, but in some cases entire states or large portions, such as in Terengganu, Kelantan, and Pahang,” he said.

“We must ensure that DDR and DDW are prepared, not only with adequate supplies but also with the logistical support needed, which includes collaboration with the Department of Social Welfare and the Civil Defence Force. For Pahang alone, there are 210 DDR and 97 DDW appointed,” he added.

Armizan also mentioned that DDR and DDW will be granted temporary approval to increase their storage capacity for controlled goods and basic necessities by up to 30 per cent of the standard limit during the disaster period.

This approval allows for uninterrupted supply delivery, ensuring that goods can continue to reach areas in need, especially rural regions, without waiting for external supplies to arrive.

“I urge not only the DDR and DDW to fulfil their responsibilities to the best of their ability, but also all business establishments, including retailers, wholesalers, and manufacturers, to avoid hoarding goods during times of need,” he said.

The minister emphasised that his ministry would take stern action against any parties found guilty of hoarding supplies, including the potential revocation or suspension of licences issued by the Companies Commission of Malaysia.

“In a disaster scenario, it is crucial that supplies are made available. We are aware that some may attempt to hoard supplies and only release them when demand peaks, in hopes of selling at higher prices. We will thoroughly investigate such complaints and take immediate action against those involved,” he added.