Over 25,000 RELASIS alumni join Malaysia’s security forces since 2010

ARAU: The Uniformed Student Brigade (RELASIS) has produced more than 25,000 alumni since its establishment in 2010.

Many of these graduates have successfully joined the country’s security forces, including the army and the police.

Malaysian Volunteer Department (RELA) Director-General Commissioner Lokman Effendi Ramli stated that RELASIS serves as a platform to build discipline and leadership among university students.

He added that the programme develops a sense of identity and instils patriotism, which contributes to national unity.

“RELASIS provides an opportunity for students of various races and religions to be actively involved in volunteer activities,“ he told reporters.

“It also trains them to embrace patriotic values and a spirit of service to the community.”

Lokman Effendi explained that members play an important role in community programmes and clean-up events, including assisting communities after disasters.

He confirmed that they are eligible to receive an allowance if assigned a task, just like other RELA volunteers.

He made these remarks after officiating the RELASIS 2025 Commissioning Ceremony at Universiti Malaysia Perlis.

A total of 321 trainees from 20 public universities and polytechnics nationwide were commissioned as Junior Volunteer Officers at the ceremony.

The event also included the Best RELASIS Student Awards, covering categories for Overall Best, Best Leadership, Best Discipline, and Best Drill.

Lokman Effendi also revealed that RELASIS has so far registered over 1,870 members from 31 public higher learning institutions for the year 2025.

These members are actively participating in various community activities, training sessions, and social programmes. – Bernama