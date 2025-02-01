Over 400,000 candidates sit for SPM today

KUALA LUMPUR: Over 400,000 candidates of the 2024 Sijil Pelajaran Malaysia (SPM) have registered to sit for their written examinations, which commence today at 3,000 centres across the country.

This morning’s clear weather in most states has eased candidates’ journeys to attend this crucial examination, although certain areas in Kelantan, Johor, and Perak are still affected by floods.

A check by Bernama found that most students arrived early to attend briefings before entering examination halls to sit for the Bahasa Melayu Kertas 1, which began at 8.15 am.

In the capital city, 20,676 candidates registered for the written examination at 160 examination centres. Of the total, 15,846 are candidates from government schools, 238 candidates from schools under government agencies, 2,626 candidates from private schools, and 1,966 private candidates.

Federal Territory of Kuala Lumpur Education Department director Megat Affandi Ismail said that out of this number, 110 are candidates with special educational needs (CBPK) across various categories.

“We also facilitate candidates sitting for the examination in hospitals across Kuala Lumpur due to health issues. A total of nine candidates are sitting for the examination in hospitals,” he said.

In KELANTAN, state education director Datuk Mohd Zamri Abdul Aziz said examination proceeded smoothly this morning, involving 27,017 candidates at 284 centres, with two of them still submerged under 0.3 metres of water.

He said the affected centres were Sekolah Menengah Ugama Arab (SMUA) Diniah and SMUA Al-Falah, located in Rantau Panjang, with 16 and 48 candidates, respectively.

In TERENGGANU, education director Jelani Sulong said that, so far, no examination centres had been affected by floods, and 18,612 candidates were sitting for the written exam at 172 centres across the state.

Meanwhile, in PUTRAJAYA, its director of education Ezaiddin Hussain announced that 2,090 candidates had registered to sit for their SPM at 11 examination centres.

Of the total, two candidates are sitting for their SPM at Putrajaya Hospital and there are 10 special educational needs (CBPK) candidates.

In SELANGOR, state education director Dr Jafri Abu said that 73,899 candidates from 410 schools registered for the exam in the state.

In JOHOR, 49,980 candidates, including 214 CBPK candidates, are sitting for the exam at 375 centres.

Director-general of Education Azman Adnan told a press conference after visiting Sekolah Menengah Kebangsaan (SMK) Tinggi Batu Pahat this morning that 5,355 invigilators are on duty for the written SPM exam in Johor.

In PAHANG, state education director Datuk Amzan Abd Malek said that 20,401 candidates are sitting for their written exam at 259 centres, involving 229 schools.

MELAKA Education Department (JPNM) announced that 13,311 candidates, including 70 CBPK candidates, are sitting for the exam at 101 centres.

In NEGERI SEMBILAN, 16,929 candidates are sitting for the exam, compared to 15,977 candidates last year, marking a six per cent increase, said acting education director Putra Hashim.

He also noted that 804 private candidates, including two candidates over the age of 60, are sitting for the exam, while the number of CBPK candidates has doubled to 62, compared to 31 last year.

In PERAK, state education director Safuan Raba’ai said 31,705 candidates, including 135 CBPK candidates, are sitting for the exam at 323 centres.

In PENANG, education director Wan Sajiri Wan Hassan said that 19,255 candidates are sitting for the exam at 155 centres across the state, with 1,738 invigilators appointed to ensure the smooth conduct of the exam.

In KEDAH, education director Ismail Othman said that 28,944 candidates, including 71 CBPK candidates, are sitting for their written exams at 264 centres, while in PERLIS, 3,551 candidates, including 22 CBPK candidates, are sitting for the exam at 36 centres.

In SARAWAK, education director Omar Mahli confirmed that no secondary schools or SPM candidates in the state have been affected by floods and 35,424 candidates are sitting for the exam, including 146 CBPK candidates.

“We are prepared with the Op Payung, which means some schools have been identified as alternative centres to accommodate SPM candidates in case of floods,“ he said.

In SABAH, education director Datuk Raisin Sadin said that 39,548 candidates are sitting for their written SPM exam at 313 centres.