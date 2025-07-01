Over 5,000 fake guns seized in raids in three states

KUALA LUMPUR: Polcie seized more than 5,000 imitation firearms in simultaneous raids on seven premises in Kuala Lumpur, Selangor, and Johor yesterday, arresting six individuals, including four foreign nationals.

Bukit Aman Internal Security and Public Order Department (JKDNKA) director, Datuk Seri Azmi Abu Kassim said the operation was carried out by the Wildlife Crime Bureau/Special Intelligence Investigation (WCB/PSK) to clamp down on the illegal online sale of fake guns.

He said in the first raid on two premises around Kuala Lumpur, four foreign men were arrested, and 4,983 units of imitation firearms worth an estimated RM4,113,550 were seized.

“Also seized in the raid were 1,400 boxes of snack food in violation of regulations under the Food Act 1983.

“In the second raid on two business premises in Bandar Baru Bangi, a local man was arrested and 53 imitation firearms, estimated to be worth RM31,520, were seized. The premises were found to be operating without a valid business licence,” he said in a statement today.

In the third operation at a residence in Batu Pahat, Johor, a local man was arrested and 15 imitation firearms worth RM15,000 were confiscated.

Azmi said the total value of seizures from all three raids was estimated at RM4,160,070 and that all suspects, aged between 28 and 40, are being investigated under Section 36(1) of the Arms Act 1960, the Immigration Act 1959/63, the Food Act 1983, the Trade Licensing By-Laws, and the Federal Territory (Planning) Act 1982.

Preliminary investigations revealed that the imitation firearms were sold through online platforms over the past few months.

Azmi also warned e-commerce and social media platform operators to monitor sales activities on their platforms and ensure illegal items are not sold.

“The public is also advised not to engage in the purchase or possession of imitation firearms and to report any relevant information to the police immediately,” he said.

Azmi added that during the first six months of this year, Bukit Aman WCB/PSK JKDNKA conducted 153 raids, resulting in 233 arrests for various offences, including smuggling of non-duty-paid goods, sale of imitation firearms, and wildlife trafficking, with total seizures valued at RM433,351,837.61.