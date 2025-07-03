Over 5,000 police personnel deployed for ASEAN foreign ministers’ meeting

KUALA LUMPUR: The Royal Malaysian Police (PDRM) has mobilised 5,121 personnel to secure the 58th ASEAN Foreign Ministers’ Meeting (AMM) and related events at the Kuala Lumpur Convention Centre (KLCC) from July 8 to 11.

Bukit Aman Internal Security and Public Order Department director Datuk Seri Azmi Abu Kassim confirmed that comprehensive security measures are in place, including continuous monitoring and advanced technology such as facial recognition and explosives detection.

“PDRM has taken appropriate measures to ensure high preparedness ahead of this meeting, and the main focus is on the security of VIPs, traffic control and handling emergencies,” he said.

The security operation involves multiple police units, including the Kuala Lumpur Police Contingent Headquarters, Federal Reserve Force, Special Operations Unit (UTK), 69 Commando, and Special Branch.

Security will also cover key locations such as Kuala Lumpur International Airport (KLIA), Subang Airport, and delegates’ hotels. Restricted zones will be enforced to limit access.

Azmi added that security training and simulations, including convoy drills and system tests, have been conducted to ensure smooth coordination.