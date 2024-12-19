PUTRAJAYA: The Health Ministry (MoH) has issued 5,642 notices amounting to RM1.37 million in compounds since the enforcement of the Control of Smoking Products for Public Health Act 2024 (Act 852) from Oct 1 to Dec 17.

Health Minister Datuk Seri Dr Dzulkefly Ahmad said the majority of offences — 5,271 notices — fell under Section 16(2) for smoking in prohibited areas.

Meanwhile, 193 notices were issued under Section 17(1) for offences involving underage individuals smoking or using tobacco products, he said.

To bolster enforcement efforts under Act 852, Dr Dzulkefly said the launch of the ‘JomLapor’ online platform is aimed at achieving a smoke-free Malaysia by 2040.

“JomLapor, rolled out yesterday, has already received 135 complaints. All reports are anonymous to ensure the safety of informants,“ Dr Dzulkefly said during the platform’s official launch today.

He said the platform is designed to encourage public cooperation in maintaining smoke-free environments, especially in spaces frequented by senior citizens, pregnant women and children.

Separately, he said the MoH received 13,000 complaints regarding smoking offences in public places via WhatsApp this year.

Dr Dzulkefly reiterated the government’s firm stance on enforcing Act 852, emphasising equal treatment under the law.

“There are no double standards in the MADANI Government. For instance, the Foreign Minister (Datuk Seri Mohamad Hasan) made a mistake, accepted the compound issued, and paid it. That’s the spirit we want to see,” he said.

Developed in collaboration with non-governmental organisations (NGOs) and professional bodies, JomLapor strengthens enforcement against violations such as advertising, promotion or sponsorship of tobacco products, sales in educational institutions or marketplaces, online platforms and vending machines.