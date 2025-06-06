KUANTAN: Over 70 delegates from 10 ASEAN countries are expected to attend the 2025 ASEAN Inter-Parliamentary Assembly (AIPA) Advisory Council on Dangerous Drugs (AIPACODD) Meeting in Pahang on June 9-12.

Pahang State Legislative Assembly Speaker Datuk Seri Mohd Sharkar Shamsudin said the meeting will be chaired by Dewan Rakyat Deputy Speaker Datuk Dr Ramli Mohd Nor.

Mohd Sharkar said the meeting, themed ‘Uniting Parliaments for an Inclusive and Sustainable ASEAN in Addressing Contemporary Drug Challenges’, would discuss ASEAN countries’ commitment to collectively and inclusively tackling current dangerous drug-related challenges.

“Our discussions at the meeting will revolve around efforts to find solutions towards the issue of drug trafficking as well as discussions about regional collaboration so that this issue does not worsen and we can curb or reduce related crime activities,” he said when contacted by Bernama today.

He also said that the resolutions achieved at the meeting would be taken to the AIPA General Assembly to be held in Kuala Lumpur on Sept 17-22.

On Tuesday (June 3), Pahang police chief Datuk Seri Yahaya Othman was quoted as saying that police will step up security control to ensure the meeting proceeds smoothly.