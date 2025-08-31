Over 700,000 benefit from Rahmah Madani sales programme in Terengganu

KUALA TERENGGANU: A total of 625 Jualan Rahmah MADANI Programme series were successfully conducted across Terengganu from January first to August twenty seventh.

The state Domestic Trade and Cost of Living Ministry director Mohd Mufsi Lat confirmed the programme utilised five distinct implementation models.

These models included two hundred sixty six on premises sales, three hundred thirty nine mobile series, sixteen open series, two campus sales and two market sales.

Approximately seven hundred sixty two thousand three hundred seventy five visitors from various societal segments benefited from the significantly discounted goods.

Products were offered at thirty to fifty percent lower than standard market prices throughout the programme duration.

Total sales revenue exceeded thirty two million ringgit during the January to August twenty seventh period.

Mohd Mufsi noted that visitors provided overwhelmingly positive feedback and requested more frequent programme implementation.

He made these remarks after officiating the Merdeka Jualan Rahmah MADANI at Nirwana Supermarket today.

Thirty one Merdeka programme series were held simultaneously across Terengganu on National Day.

The government allocated between twenty thousand and seventy thousand ringgit per series depending on location and visitor numbers.

On premises sales received approximately thirty thousand ringgit in subsidies per event.

Open series subsidies ranged from fifty thousand to seventy thousand ringgit while mobile series received twenty thousand ringgit each.

Subsidy amounts could be increased based on visitor turnout and specific situational requirements.

Beyond easing living cost burdens, the programme fostered national spirit and community togetherness.

The Merdeka sales specifically celebrated National Day while providing essential consumer relief. – Bernama