KUALA LUMPUR: Police arrested two men and seized 70 compressed packages of ganja weighing more than 73 kilogrammes in a raid along Jalan Baiduri, Kepong, last Tuesday.

Bukit Aman Narcotics Crime Investigation Department (NCID) acting director DCP Mat Zani @ Mohd Salahuddin Che Ali said the duo, believed to have been active as drug transporters since early this year, were arrested at 1.25 am.

He said initial investigations revealed that all the drugs, worth RM227,063, had been smuggled in from a neighbouring country through the Perlis border.

“The raid, conducted with the Perlis NCID, led to the arrest of two suspects, aged 38 and 33, and the seizure of a Perodua Aruz.

“Both suspects tested negative for drugs,” he said in a statement today.

Mat Zani said checks revealed that the first suspect had 17 previous criminal records, while the second had four prior records, including drug-related offences.

He said the case was being investigated under Section 39B of the Dangerous Drugs Act 1952, and action had also been taken against the suspects under the Dangerous Drugs (Forfeiture of Property) Act 1988.

He added that two pairs of gold earrings, estimated to be worth RM1,950, were also seized, bringing the total value of the confiscated items to RM229,013.

Mat Zani said both suspects had been remanded for seven days to assist in the investigation, while the police were actively tracking down the remaining syndicate members still at large.

He also urged members of the public to channel any information on drug-related activities via the NCID hotline at 012-208 7222.