PETALING JAYA: Overpriced and unhealthy offerings at Malaysian food festivals have become a common concern, with vendors often prioritising profits over the quality and nutritional value of their products.

Despite the high prices, visitors continue to be drawn to the festive atmosphere as they are driven by the “fear of missing out”, which often pushes buyers to spend more to avoid being excluded from unique or culturally rich experiences.

A food festival held recently in Setapak, Kuala Lumpur gained widespread attention online as local vendors sparked a buzz with their pricey offerings.

Celebrity Mark Adam was a hot topic for selling three satay sticks at RM24.90 while vendor Aunty Ja made waves on TikTok with her latest creation, the “Tricolour Chocolate” priced at RM60 per cup.

Universiti Teknologi Mara Academy of SME and Entrepreneurship Development coordinator Dr Mohamad Idham Md Razak said pricing policy at food festivals is generally higher compared with street vendors or restaurants as the value proposition is special.

He said the social and psychological perks, such as networking, entertainment or following one’s passions, could be worth the cost to many people.

“Food festivals sell themselves as a kind of luxury or pleasure consumption product, appealing to consumers who want to pay a premium for the experience and not the product.”

He said demand often rises due to the unique experiences and rare products customers value but the line between fair pricing and exploitation depends on how much prices exceed the vendor’s costs, such as rent and wages.

“It is true that there are higher costs that merchants have to bear during these events, such as booth rental, event promotion and temporary staffing, which are added to the price.

“Such costs have a big influence on how food is priced during an event as it directly influences the cost structure of the vendor.”

He warned that food festivals, while celebrated as a source of tourism and culinary variety, may drive regional food inflation.

He said short-term high demand for specific ingredients and meals, particularly during festivals, often lead to price hikes as stores capitalise on consumer willingness to pay more, potentially setting a precedent for future pricing.

“Food festivals contribute, if only for a short period of time in their own realm, to inflationary

pressures in local food supply but are not a major source of long-term price inflation.”

Universiti Kebangsaan Malaysia public health medicine specialist Prof Dr Sharifa Ezat Wan Puteh expressed concern over the rise of sweet and junk food vendors at food festivals, where attendees continue to indulge in unhealthy options despite the high prices.

She said pricey food at these festivals is often justified by vendors as part of covering overhead costs, while providing healthy food options still seems to be a low priority for vendors at this stage.

“Food festivals often lack specific guidelines on what types of food can be sold, leading to an abundance of junk and fast food options. Nutritional guidelines, such as calorie limits, are not strictly enforced, leaving vendors with little oversight.”

She said many vendors at food festivals prioritise profit over considerations such as calorie content, health benefits or the suitability of their offerings.

According to World Factbook Central Intelligence Agency data from 2016 to 2024, Malaysia

has seen a significant obesity prevalence, with 19.7% of adults classified as obese.

Sharifa Ezat stressed that food vendors at such events have a responsibility to ensure their offerings are not only appealing but also nutritious and ethically prepared.

“This is an area in which the Health Ministry, in collaboration with local governments, could introduce nutritional standards to ensure healthier choices at a reasonable price at these events.”