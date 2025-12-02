KUALA LUMPUR: The Public Accounts Committee (PAC) will hold a public hearing on rising health insurance/takaful premiums, private hospital charges, and their impact on public healthcare.

PAC chairperson Datuk Mas Ermieyati Samsudin said the views shared during the session will be incorporated in the PAC report before being tabled in Parliament.

“Following this public hearing, the PAC will conduct a closed-door proceeding under Rule 85 of the Standing Orders of the Dewan Rakyat, involving key stakeholders comprising relevant ministries, departments, and government agencies,“ she said at a press conference in the Parliament today.

According to Mas Ermieyati, the committee welcomed the interim measure by the government and Bank Negara Malaysia to cap insurance premium hikes, but emphasised the need for a long-term solution.

“The PAC aims to assist the government in formulating the Private Healthcare Reform through comprehensive proceedings involving all stakeholders, including getting inputs from the public,“ she added.

The public hearings will take place at AC Marriott Hotel, Bukit Jambul, Penang, on Feb 14, from 9 am-12 pm, and at the Banquet Hall, Main Block of the Malaysian Parliament, on Feb 21, from 9 am-12 pm.

The sessions will be moderated by PAC member and Bayan Baru Member of Parliament, Sim Tze Tzin.

Since registration opened last Friday, 243 respondents have signed up—71 in Penang and 172 in Kuala Lumpur.

This includes the Federation of Malaysian Consumers Associations, the Malaysian Association of Pharmaceutical Suppliers; Malaysian Pharmacists Society; National Cancer Society of Malaysia, National Kidney Foundation; and the Malaysian Medical Association.