Man detained for transporting timber illegally in Kuala Jambu

KOTA BHARU: The General Operations Force (PGA) arrested a man suspected of being involved in the shipment of illegally obtained timber, estimated to be worth RM650,000, during an operation in Kuala Jambu, Tumpat, on Feb 7.

PGA Southeast Brigade Commander Datuk Nik Ros Azhan Nik Ab Hamid said the 52-year-old suspect was arrested while driving a truck carrying 10 logs of various species under suspicious circumstances.

“Preliminary investigations revealed that all these logs were to be sold in the local market,“ he said in a statement today adding that the confiscated items had been taken to the Kuala Jambu Police Station for further investigations under Section 3(2) of the Timber-Based Industries Enactment 1985.

Meanwhile, the PGA also foiled an attempt to smuggle cosmetic products without valid documents during Op Taring Wawasan patrol at an illegal base in Jeram Perdah, Pasir Mas, at about 1pm yesterday.

Nik Ros Azhan said officers on patrol found several suspicious boxes at the location before inspection found that they contained various types of cosmetic products believed to be from Thailand.

According to him, the products are believed to be for the local market without the approval of the authorities while the estimated value of the seizure was RM14,400 and the case was being investigated under Section 135(1)(d) of the Customs Act 1967.

“All confiscated items have been taken to the Jeram Perdah Police Station for further action and the PGA stressed that it will continue to tighten border control to combat smuggling activities that are becoming more prevalent,“ he said.