Packed international schedule awaits PM Anwar this week

KUALA LUMPUR: Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim has a packed schedule this week, including an official visit to Egypt.

Anwar said that he would be departing for Cairo this evening for an official visit at the invitation of President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi.

“I will then proceed to Riyadh, Saudi Arabia to attend the Arab-Islamic Extraordinary Summit, which will discuss the current situation in Palestine and Lebanon, as well as regional developments,” he said in a Facebook post today.

The Finance Minister will then lead the Malaysian delegation to the 2024 Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) Summit in Lima, Peru.

He will then travel to Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, at the invitation of President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva, to attend the G20 Summit.

“Pray for a smooth journey for me and the Malaysian delegation, and that all the meetings yield substantial benefits for the people and the country, God willing,” he said.