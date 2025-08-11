Pahang aims to be Malaysia’s premium wagyu hub with 300 cattle

RAUB: The Pahang government is advancing its vision to become a national food hub through AGK Dairy Fresh Sdn Bhd, which now manages over 300 wagyu cattle.

Pahang Menteri Besar Datuk Seri Wan Rosdy Wan Ismail confirmed the state holds the highest number of wagyu cattle in Malaysia.

“There are currently 300 heads of Wagyu cattle. Hopefully, within two years, the number could reach 1,000 and the state government will provide support,” he said during a visit to AGK Dairy Fresh Ruminant Livestock Farm in Bukit Kajang.

He emphasised plans to expand wagyu farming to West Pahang, citing the breed’s adaptability to the local climate.

“We have been trying out breeding wagyu cattle and it suits the climate here. We started off here and in Kampung Tanjung Gahai in Kuala Lipis,” he added.

Wan Rosdy revealed the company diversifies into fresh milk and cheese production to boost profitability.

He urged AGK Dairy Fresh to accelerate agro-tourism development at the farm to attract visitors.

“People will definitely be excited if they can visit this Wagyu farm. Looking at the photos just now, people might not believe it is in Malaysia or Pahang, but think it is in Australia or another country,” he said. - Bernama