KUANTAN: The Customs Department in Pahang has successfully foiled an illegal tin ore offloading activity for the first time, with the estimated value of seized items, including tin ore, amounting to RM4.107 million during a raid at a jetty near Rompin on March 11.

Pahang Customs director Mohd Asri Seman said in the 2 am raid carried out by the department’s enforcement division, one local male and four Indonesian male suspects aged between 23 and 53 were also arrested.

“Upon inspection, the team found a lorry carrying a load believed to be tin ore stored in white sacks. Further investigation on a ship at the jetty also uncovered the same mineral in its storage compartment.

“In total, 600 sacks of tin ore, each weighing 50 kilogrammes, amounting to 30,000 kilogrammes with an estimated value of RM2.857 million were seized. In addition, we also seized the lorry and ship involved to aid investigation,” he said in a press conference, here today.

Mohd Asri said the syndicate’s modus operandi involved importing the mineral from a neighbouring country without valid documentation and unloading it at an illegal jetty in the early morning hours to evade detection by the authorities.

“We believe the tin ore was brought in from a neighbouring country to be processed into ingots,” he said.

He added that all suspects have been detained under Section 116C of the Customs Act 1967 to assist investigations under Section 36(1), Section 52(1), and Section 135(1)(a) of the same Act.