Several areas in Penang hit by flash floods

GEORGE TOWN: Flash floods struck several areas in Penang early this morning after heavy rain poured for more than three hours since last night.

Among the affected areas were Jalan P. Ramlee, Kampung Masjid, Jalan Thean Teik and Green Garden in George Town and Taman Siakap in Seberang Jaya with residents and their vehicles being evacuated to safer places.

However, no residents were evacuated to temporary evacuation centres (PPS).

According to a Malaysian Civil Defence Force (APM) spokesperson for the Northeast District, they received initial information about flash floods at 1.40 am after heavy rain since 11 pm last night.

He said that based on their monitoring, they found that several houses and main roads were flooded and became impassable to traffic.

“The water rose quickly and overflowed into the houses of the residents due to the heavy rain and we provided initial assistance to evacuate the victims to higher ground in their respective homes.

“In addition, APM also helped move goods and public vehicles to a safe place,” he said in a statement today.

The APM spokesman informed that the rain stopped at 3 am and the flash flood water started to recede and no injuries or fatalities involving the victims were reported.

Meanwhile, a APM spokesman for the Seberang Perai Tengah district said several houses in Taman Siakap were also flooded after the heavy rain and as of 3.10 am the flood had not receded.

He said the residents were not evacuated as they moved up to the second floor of their houses for safety.

The public is advised to always be careful and avoid going through flooded roads to avoid any unwanted incidents.