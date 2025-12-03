KUANTAN: The Pahang Immigration Department (JIM) is carrying out inspections at Ramadan and Aidilfitri bazaars across the state.

State JIM director Nursafariza Ihsan said that so far, the department had inspected about 40 bazaars, with the initiative continuing until the final week of Ramadan.

“We have obtained a list of about 100 bazaar locations from the local authorities and we will conduct these inspections to increase our presence and raise awareness among traders,” she told reporters at the Mahkota Square Ramadan Bazaar here today.

Based on current inspections, she said all traders were found to be local and Muslim.

Nursafariza said the inspections also involved various agencies, such as the Companies Commission of Malaysia (SSM) and the Ministry of Domestic Trade and Cost of Living, with each playing a specific role.

“When we collaborate with other agencies, we can also ensure compliance with regulations, including aspects such as cleanliness and price control. For JIM, we focus on the presence of foreign nationals, whether they are selling or buying,” she said.