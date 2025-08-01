Pahang JPJ cracks down on 55 buses in July seatbelt operation

KUANTAN: The Pahang Road Transport Department (JPJ) took action against 55 out of 2,196 buses inspected during a month-long seatbelt enforcement operation in July. State JPJ director Syed Ahmad Khirulanwar Alyahya Syed Abdul Rahman confirmed that 143 notices were issued, including the seizure of one bus.

“Only 2.5% of inspected buses faced penalties, indicating a high compliance rate,” he said at the operation’s closing ceremony at Kuantan Sentral Terminal. The violations involved 38 express buses, 16 tour buses, and one other bus.

A total of 129 personnel participated, including officers from JPJ, the National Anti-Drug Agency (AADK), the National Registration Department (NRD), and the Ministry of Tourism, Arts and Culture (MOTAC).

In one case, an express bus from Kuantan to Terminal Bersepadu Selatan (TBS) was detained for having tyres with only 0.6 mm tread depth—below the 1.6 mm requirement. The operator was ordered to replace the tyres or provide another bus.

“Safety checks on the replacement bus confirmed compliance with tyre, brake, and seatbelt standards,” Syed Ahmad added. - Bernama