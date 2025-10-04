Pahang JPJ issues 3,383 summonses in Ops Gempur Perdagangan

KUANTAN: The Pahang Road Transport Department (JPJ) issued 3,383 summonses after inspecting 11,639 vehicles during a special operation dubbed Ops Khas Gempur Perdagangan held from September 1 to 30.

Its director Syed Ahmad Khirulanwar Alyahya Syed Abdul Rahman said enforcement action was taken against 1,960 vehicles, or 19.4%, involving seven buses and 1,953 lorries.

He stated that the summonses issued were for offences including technical violations, carrying excess loads, and other related offences.

He added that the department also seized 20 goods vehicles, consisting of eight heavy vehicles weighing less than 7,500 kilogrammes and 12 exceeding 7,500 kilogrammes.

The most common reasons given by drivers during the operation were forgetting to renew licences or insurance, as well as financial difficulties faced by companies that hindered their ability to settle outstanding summonses.

Licences are tied to the driver’s date of birth, so every driver should know when renewal is due according to the director.

There are also cases where drivers or companies had delayed matters for too long until they were blacklisted, which could affect their ability to renew licences. – Bernama