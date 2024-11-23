Pahang KPDN seize 205 kg of cooking oil packs, 20 kg of white sugar

KUANTAN: The Domestic Trade and Cost of Living Ministry (KPDN) seized 205 kilogrammes (kg) of subsidised cooking oil packs, 20 kg of coarse white sugar and related business documents in a raid against two premises in Triang, Bera this morning.

Pahang KPDN director Jezlily Jamaluddin said the raid was based on complaints made against the premises that it was using subsidised controlled items for its business and turning a residential home into a store for subsidised controlled items.

“Personnel from Kuantan and Bera offices conducted simultaneous checks at two different premises, a restaurant and a residential house owned by the same person. Based on checks, there was a supply of coarse sugar at the restaurant.

“In addition, subsidised cooking oil packs at the residential home of the restaurant owner over the limit of allowed storage were found and the owner failed to provide any documents related to ownership of the subsidised controlled items,” she said in a statement today.

Two investigation papers were opened against the owner under the Control of Supplies Act 1961, she added.

“KPDN would like to issue a stern warning against any individual or company to always adhere to the law. Legal action can be taken against any individual committing such offenses,” she said.