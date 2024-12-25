DPM expresses condolences to family of Ahmad Feardaus

KUALA LUMPUR: Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Dr Ahmad Zahid Hamidi has expressed his condolences to the family of the late Ahmad Feardaus Daud, deputy head of the Gombak UMNO division, who passed away today.

Ahmad Zahid, who is also the president of UMNO, said Ahmad Feardaus, fondly known as ‘Dek Mat’, had contributed greatly to the party, especially through ‘Skuad Sabil’, providing assistance and service to those in need across the country.

“The loss of Dek Mat is deeply felt by the UMNO family, especially the Gombak UMNO division.

“May Allah SWT accept all his good deeds and place him among the faithful and righteous, and grant him the reward of paradise. Insya-Allah,“ he said in a post on X today.

Ahmad Zahid also prayed that Ahmad Feardaus’ family would be granted strength and resilience in facing this trial.

Also expressing condolences was UMNO secretary-general Datuk Dr Asyraf Wajdi Dusuki, who described the passing of Ahmad Feardaus as the loss of a friend, supporter, and strong advocate since their time together in UMNO Youth.

“I just received the heartbreaking news. May Allah bless you, and may you rest in peace, my friend,“ he said in a post on Facebook.